Big warm-up before our next rain chances

WARMING UP: After a chilly start in the upper-30s for most locations, highs rebound nicely into the mid-60s to start the work week under mostly sunny skies. We get another jump, staying dry, with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the upper-70s with lots of sunshine for Tuesday. A few places will hit 80. Everybody feels the low-to-mid 80s with increasing late cloud cover for Wednesday. Winds are light for the first half of the week. Highs stay in the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday with lows in the low-60s.

RAIN RETURNS: With the higher temperatures Thursday and Friday, afternoon pop-up shower chances return for the afternoons of both days. Skies remain mostly cloudy for a good portion of the last half of the week as winds increase to out of the west-southwest at 10-15MPH for Friday. Very light and low rain chances continue into Saturday as afternoon temperatures drop back into the mid-70s heading into next weekend.

Have a great week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long