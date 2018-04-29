Gettysburg teen with cancer goes to Prom, thanks to special donation from friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.-- A teen girl with cancer thought that she'd never be able to have the prom experience she had always dreamed of, until a friend made a very special donation.

Alyssa White, of Gettysburg, says she met her friend, Ashley Smith, at summer camp in 2010.

The two have been friends ever since, so it's not a surprise that Smith is a huge support to White, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

White said her biggest fear was losing her hair, but Smith made sure she didn't have to fear that on Prom day.

Smith cut off 24-inches of her hair to have a wig created for White, who wore it on her Prom night.

Smith said, "There are so many good people still out there in a world where it's not very positive nowadays. Alyssa is so positive in one of the hardest struggles of her life... and I think that made me look at things different and realize how awesome people still are and there are still people out there willing to help."

White said, "Everyone has been so supportive, and spending time with Ashley, she cared so much to give it to me and it just means so much to me. The disease doesn't define me, it just makes me who I am today."