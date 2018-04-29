Gulf War Veteran receives all terrain wheelchair at York County school concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- After months of hard work, a teenager’s efforts finally payed off in York County.

She raised more than enough money to buy a veteran an all terrain wheelchair as part of her senior project at South Western Senior High School.

Did FOX43 mention... she's only a sophomore?!

When a young person sets a big goal, the community seems to help however it can.

“Overwhelmed. To think a teenage girl would go through all this trouble… to get this for me," said Sergeant Mike Geib of Carlisle, Cumberland County.

Geib sat with his granddaughter for the first time in his very own all terrain wheelchair.

"He’s happy, and I like it," said Antasia Geib, Geib's granddaughter.

Friends and family of Sergeant Mike Geib say he needed the chair.

He's an army veteran from Carlisle, limited from hunting and fishing because of his injuries.

A York County teen recognized his need, though, and made it her mission to deliver.

“I’ve been up until 2 am in the morning planning for this event, and other events as well," said Katie Hoster, a sophomore at South Western Senior High School.

Sunday afternoon, a community’s love of music helped Hoster pay it forward.

“It’s nice to have a supportive family, cause they’re not just friends, they’re family to me," she said.

Hoster organized Operation Outdoors', a benefit concert and the last part of her senior project.

Hoster used her own talent and called on the skills of her classmates.

“She’s in tenth grade, and she’s already done with her senior project, and it’s amazing," said Tiphani Geib, Geib's daughter.

“I’m just shocked at how much of a leader she is, and how much of a responsibility she’s taken on here," said Melissa Hoster, Katie's mom.

She raised about a thousand dollars more than needed for the chair.

Katie says she couldn’t have done it without her friends, family, teachers, and Roots For Boots, a local nonprofit.

“She was inspired by a speech I did at her school back on veteran’s day, and to me, there’s no greater gift," said Christie Lucas, CEO of Roots For Boots.

Surrounded by fellow veterans, his support dog, friends, family, and a York County community, Sergeant Geib finally received his key to getting back outside.

“Operation Outdoors, mission accomplished!"

Geib is already planning to put the wheelchair to use at a turkey hunt this week!