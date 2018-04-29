Hours-long standoff ends with death of York County man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- An hours-long stand-off in York County ends with the death of one man.

Northern York County Regional Police were called to a home on the 5000-block of North Salem Church Road in Dover Township, around 8:30 Sunday morning. Once at the scene, they learned a man was barricaded in a detached garage, and was holding a woman inside with him.

Officers were able to convince the man, 46-year old Eric Landis, to let the woman go; she was not hurt.

Landis remained inside the garage. He was said to be armed with guns and knives and had already begun to cut himself.

The York County Quick Response Team was called to the scene. After several hours of negotiating, around 2:00 p.m., police deployed tear gas and forced the garage doors open. Landis was found dead inside the garage from self-inflicted injuries.

Police did not fire any gunshots; no officers were injured.

The York County Coroner's office says an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital to help confirm the cause and manner of death. Additional information is expected to be released at the conclusion of the autopsy.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 467-TELL (8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org