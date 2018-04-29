× Man in stolen vehicle leads police on 20 mile chase

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police were led on a 20-mile chase that ended in the arrest of a homeless man.

Police in Steelton conducted a traffic stop on April 17 in a Turkey Hill parking lot on a vehicle that did not have a registration plate.

The vehicle, driven by Jose Ramos, fled from police and led them on a pursuit for over 20 miles.

Once police were able to stop the vehicle, they discovered it had been reported stolen out of Philadelphia.

Ramos, the driver was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.