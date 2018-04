× Police investigate hit and run of pedestrian in Steelton

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Steelton Police are investigating the hit and run of a pedestrian on April, 22.

Police say around 12:15 p.m. a pedestrian was crossing the street in the area of North Front Street when she was struck by a black Ford SUV.

The suspect is described black male wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steelton Police at 717-939-9841.