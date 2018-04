× Police search for man wanted for indecent assault

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police are searching for a man accused of aggravated indecent assault for an incident on April 22.

According to police, Dominic McNeal, 27, is wanted after allegedly holding a knife to a woman’s throat and forcing her to perform sex acts on him.

Police believe he may be in the Chambersburg area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steelton Police at 717-939-9841.