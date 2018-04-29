× Two troopers injured in pursuit in Cumberland County

NORTH NEWTON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Shippensburg man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from State Police and injuring two troopers in the process.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers initiated a traffic stop on SR 696 for a Chevy Silverado for traffic violations consistent with drunk driving.

The driver of the truck, Logan Shauf, 18, did not stop for police, but instead led police on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

During the pursuit Shauf hit the side of a house in near Vaughn and Running Pump Roads but continued North on Running Pump Road.

Shauf then hit a chain link fence and gets stuck in the field on Greenspring Road. Troopers approached the truck, as Shauf continues to try and flee.

“The truck, now entangled in wire fencing, accelerated towards Troopers who were struck by wire and flying wooden fence posts”

One trooper was dragged by Shauf, the other, fired his weapon before being swept off this feet by wire attached to the truck.

Shauf was able to exit the field again, before crashing into trees close by. He was taken into custody and showed signs of alcohol impairment.

Both troopers were taken to Carlisle Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

Logan Shauf is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude police, Recklessly Endangering others, DUI and other traffic violations.