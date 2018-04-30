× 4-year-old girl suffers injury after being grazed in the leg by gunshot in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 4-year-old girl suffered a minor injury Sunday night after being grazed by a gunshot in the leg.

Around 8:15 p.m. on April 29, police responded to York Hospital where officers found that a female victim had suffered a minor injury to her her leg after being grazed by a gunshot.

According to police, the victim was accidentally shot by a man in the 100 block of S. George Street.

He is now in custody.

Police say they will release more information on Monday afternoon.