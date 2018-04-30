A pleasant turnaround with temperatures soaring through 70s under sunny skies Tuesday

BIG WARM UP

Temperatures turn around nicely this week warming well into the 70s and even the 80s. This evening, skies remain clear and winds die down. Temperatures fall out of the 60s to the 50s then drop to the lower 40s by morning. Abundant blue skies and a westerly breeze pushes temperatures well into the 70s by afternoon. We continue with sunny skies Wednesday. The flow is more southwesterly, so a few more clouds drift in and readings climb to the lower 80s. Another warm day in the 80s expected Thursday, although, we introduce the isolated chance for a thunderstorm. Friday continues warm. A cold front crosses later in the day towards evening and likely triggers showers and thunderstorms. After a warm morning in the lower and middle 60s, afternoon temperatures top out in the lower 80s. Temperatures begin to drop back over the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Another, much weaker front swings through during the midday hours Saturday. An isolated shower or two is possible, otherwise, skies are partly sunny. Temperatures climb to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The system is followed by somewhat cooler air so temperatures fall back to the lower 70s for Sunday. There is still a fair amount of cloud cover too. By Monday, skies are bright again with plenty of sunshine and readings are back into the 60s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist