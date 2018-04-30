× Capitals even series at 1 after 4-1 win in Game Two

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals have evened the series at one game a piece against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Capitals took a 4-1 victory on Sunday in Game Two to bring the series to a tie at 1-1.

Washington never trailed in the game, in which four different Capitals scored.

Goalie Braden Holtby made 32 saves and F Alex Ovechkin scored a goal.

The teams will reconvene in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. for Game Three.