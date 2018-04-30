Capitals even series at 1 after 4-1 win in Game Two

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second period save on a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) on April 29, 2018, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a second period save on a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) on April 29, 2018, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals have evened the series at one game a piece against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Capitals took a 4-1 victory on Sunday in Game Two to bring the series to a tie at 1-1.
Washington never trailed in the game, in which four different Capitals scored.
Goalie Braden Holtby made 32 saves and F Alex Ovechkin scored a goal.
The teams will reconvene in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. for Game Three.