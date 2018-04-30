× Coroner called to scene of crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.

Crews responded to the scene of Lincoln Highway near Pine Road and Mary St. in Paradise Township around 7:15 a.m. for a reported crash.

The extent or number of injuries suffered or any damage sustained is unknown at this time.

Fire police said that the road will be closed for some time.

Officials are asking that you avoid the area of US 30 near Pine Rd. https://t.co/gxMLj9VqCM — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) April 30, 2018

Life flight helicopter seen leaving the scene. Traffic back up along Rt.30. Avoid the area if you can @fox43 https://t.co/BKwNkebrwM — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 30, 2018

Scene of the crash on Lincoln Hwy near Mary St in Paradise Twp. Fire police say the road will be closed for awhile. We are being kept far back from the scene @fox43 pic.twitter.com/hqkIlzlWdA — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 30, 2018

Trucks are backing up from the crash to turn around. Traffic in the area is being diverted @fox43 pic.twitter.com/rn2PzD4UBs — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 30, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.