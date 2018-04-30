Coroner called to scene of crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.
Crews responded to the scene of Lincoln Highway near Pine Road and Mary St. in Paradise Township around 7:15 a.m. for a reported crash.
The extent or number of injuries suffered or any damage sustained is unknown at this time.
Fire police said that the road will be closed for some time.
39.923331 -76.929735