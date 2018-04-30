Click here to check in for the FOX43/American Red Cross Blood Drive on May 3

Former Ravens’ running back Jamal Lewis to come to PeoplesBank Park on July 21

PITTSBURGH - DECEMBER 24: Jamal Lewis #31 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 24, 2006 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–  Super Bowl Champion and former Baltimore Raven Jamal Lewis will meet York Revolution fans on Saturday, July 21, the team announced. The nine-year NFL veteran will headline Youth Football & Spirit Night at PeoplesBank Park and sign autographs during the game.

Lewis will also participate in a special pre-game meet-and-greet session for fans who purchase tickets for an all-you-can-eat event in White Rose Hall.
A first-round pick by Baltimore and the fifth overall in 2000, Lewis helped the Ravens to their first Super Bowl championship in 2003, when he rushed for 103 yards and scored a touchdown in the game, becoming only the second rookie ever to rush for more than 100 yards in a Super Bowl and the youngest player to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl.
In the 2003 season, Lewis led the NFL in rushing with 2,066 yards (third-most all-time) and was named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He retired in 2009 as a member of the Cleveland Browns after rushing for 10,607 yards in 131 games.
Lewis will cap off a night themed around youth football and featuring pre-game punt, pass, and kick competitions, as well as in-game performances by local high school cheer groups.
Tickets and more details are available at www.yorkrevolution.com or by calling (717) 801-HITS.
