Former Ravens’ running back Jamal Lewis to come to PeoplesBank Park on July 21

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Super Bowl Champion and former Baltimore Raven Jamal Lewis will meet York Revolution fans on Saturday, July 21, the team announced. The nine-year NFL veteran will headline Youth Football & Spirit Night at PeoplesBank Park and sign autographs during the game.

Lewis will also participate in a special pre-game meet-and-greet session for fans who purchase tickets for an all-you-can-eat event in White Rose Hall.

A first-round pick by Baltimore and the fifth overall in 2000, Lewis helped the Ravens to their first Super Bowl championship in 2003, when he rushed for 103 yards and scored a touchdown in the game, becoming only the second rookie ever to rush for more than 100 yards in a Super Bowl and the youngest player to score a touchdown in a Super Bowl.

In the 2003 season, Lewis led the NFL in rushing with 2,066 yards (third-most all-time) and was named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He retired in 2009 as a member of the Cleveland Browns after rushing for 10,607 yards in 131 games.

Lewis will cap off a night themed around youth football and featuring pre-game punt, pass, and kick competitions, as well as in-game performances by local high school cheer groups.

Tickets and more details are available at www.yorkrevolution.com or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

SOURCE: York Revolution