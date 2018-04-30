× Former Shippensburg University offensive coordinator named head coach at Millersville University

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One coach is moving from one PSAC football program to taking the reins at another.

Former Shippensburg University offensive coordinator, J.C. Morgan, has been named the head coach of Millersville University’s football team.

Morgan spend the past 13 years at Shippensburg University, with his last 3 coming as offensive coordinator.

During his three seasons at the helm of an offense, Morgan’s teams averaged 400 yards and 31 points per game, with even higher averages of 35.7 points and 452.8 yards in 2017.

“J.C. has demonstrated the ability to coach football at a high level while stressing academic success and service to the community,” said Millersville University Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Brian Hazlett in a release. “His values align perfectly with the University’s. We can’t wait for him to get started.”

Morgan played his college football as a fullback at Bucknell University and led the 2001 team in touchdowns and yards per carry. Morgan received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2004.

Now, he will get a chance to turn around a Millersville University football program that finished 4-7 in 2017.