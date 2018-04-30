× Former Shippensburg University quarterback, Ryan Zapoticky, receives rookie mini camp invite from Buffalo Bills

NEW YORK– One former Shippensburg University quarterback is looking to take his game to the next level.

Ryan Zapoticky will get that chance after receiving a invitation to participate in rookie mini camp with the Buffalo Bills.

Shippensburg Raiders QB is heading to Buffalo for the team’s rookie mini camp. https://t.co/YQuYe4vJeO — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 29, 2018

He has been busy since SU’s season ended, throwing at Penn State University’s pro day last month.

NFL Draft Prospect QB Ryan Zapoticky of Shippensburg. Top 10 arms in entire 2018 class showed it at PSU pro day. Academic All American who graduate top 3 in most school passing records. @TEST_Football @ryanzapoticky @nfl #nfldraft #qb pic.twitter.com/g8l5MIUVPc — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) April 25, 2018

In 2017, Zapoticky threw for 2925 yards and 25 TDs and 5 INT’s.

He also added 564 yards and 7 TD’s on the ground, further proving his dual-threat capabilities as he has his entire NCAA career.

With Zapoticky at the helm, the Shippensburg University Football team went 10-2 last season.

Now, he will look to impress coaches in Buffalo, along with QB Josh Allen, who the Bills took in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft last week.