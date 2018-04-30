Former Shippensburg University quarterback, Ryan Zapoticky, receives rookie mini camp invite from Buffalo Bills
NEW YORK– One former Shippensburg University quarterback is looking to take his game to the next level.
Ryan Zapoticky will get that chance after receiving a invitation to participate in rookie mini camp with the Buffalo Bills.
He has been busy since SU’s season ended, throwing at Penn State University’s pro day last month.
In 2017, Zapoticky threw for 2925 yards and 25 TDs and 5 INT’s.
He also added 564 yards and 7 TD’s on the ground, further proving his dual-threat capabilities as he has his entire NCAA career.
With Zapoticky at the helm, the Shippensburg University Football team went 10-2 last season.
Now, he will look to impress coaches in Buffalo, along with QB Josh Allen, who the Bills took in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft last week.