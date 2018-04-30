× Four dead after crash on Lincoln Highway in York County Monday morning

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Four men were killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a utility truck and a septic tanker truck on the 7600 block of Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township.

The incident occurred at 7:32 a.m., according to information released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

According to reports, the utility truck was traveling west when it crossed over the center lane and struck the septic tanker truck. The four occupants of the utility truck were pronounced dead at the scene by members of the York County Coroner’s Office. Their names have not been released pending notification of their families.

The driver of the septic tanker truck was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No further information was given on his identity or condition.

Scene of the crash on Lincoln Hwy near Mary St in Paradise Twp. Fire police say the road will be closed for awhile. We are being kept far back from the scene @fox43 pic.twitter.com/hqkIlzlWdA — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 30, 2018

Trucks are backing up from the crash to turn around. Traffic in the area is being diverted @fox43 pic.twitter.com/rn2PzD4UBs — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) April 30, 2018