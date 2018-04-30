Give Local York: Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Give Local York is set for May 4!

In the months leading up to the event, FOX43 Morning News will have some of the different organizations that will benefit from the proceeds on the program.

Today’s organization is Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania and Matt Ernst & Jessica Montour stopped by the set to offer more on what Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania does.

You can check it out in the clip above.

For more information, you can visit our Give Local York page here.