Here's who our four area NFL teams have signed as undrafted free agents

While the big names may have gotten the call during the NFL Draft this weekend, now is the time teams find those diamonds in the rough.

After the draft, teams immediately reach out to a number of college players who didn’t get drafted to sign them as undrafted free agents.

These players are brought into NFL mini camps and sometimes even Training Camps if they are found to be able to play.

A number of undrafted free agents actually turn out to be impact players.

For example, Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time sack leader, LB James Harrison, was an undrafted free agent signing.

Last season, undrafted RB Corey Clement ended up playing a big role on a Philadelphia Eagles team that won the Super Bowl. Clement even scored a key touchdown during that game.

With that in mind, here’s the list of undrafted free agents our four area teams have signed:

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Jaelon Acklin, WR, Western Illinois

Chris Board, S, North Dakota State

James Crawford, OLB, Illinois

Randin Crecelius, OL, Portland State

Devron Davis, CB, UTSA

Gus Edwards, RB, Rutgers

Alvin Jones, LB, UTEP

Christian LaCouture, DT, LSU

Du’Vonta Lampkin, DT, Oklahoma

Andre Levrone, WR, Virginia

Mason McKenrick, LB, John Carroll

Trent Sieg, LS, Colorado State

Alex Thompson, C, Monmouth

Kaare Vedvik, K/P, Marshall

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

Ray Bolden, WR, Stony Brook

Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State

Asantay Brown, DB, Western Michigan

Aaron Evans, OL, UCF

Danny Ezechukwu, LB, Purdue

Jordon Gandy, WR, Murray State

Bruce Hector, DT, South Florida

Anthony Mahoungou, WR, Purdue

Ryan Neal, S, Southern Illinois

Joe Ostman, EDGE, CMU

Ian Park, OG, Slippery Rock

Jeremy Reaves, S, South Alabama

Stephen Roberts, S, Auburn

Brandon Silvers, QB, Troy

Chandon Sullivan, CB, GSU

Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma

Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, LB, Toledo

Parker Cothren, DT, Penn State

Jarvion Franklin, RB, Western Michigan

Greg Gilmore, DT, LSU

Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh

Trey Johnson, CB, Villanova

Pharoah McKever, TE, North Carolina State

Patrick Morris, C, TCU

Ikenna Nwokeji, OL, Elon

Chris Schleuger, G, UAB

Jamar Summers, CB, UConn

Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State

Kendal Vickers, DE, Tennessee

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Mackenro Alexander, CB, Iowa State

Quin Blanding, S, UVA

Martez Carter, RB, Grambling

Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

Davon Durant, DL, Marshall

Shay Fields, WR, Colorado

Jerod Fernandez, LB, NC State

Matt Flanagan, TE, Pitt

Micah Holder, WR, SDSU

Danny Johnson, CB, Southern

Ty McCulley, OL, CSU Pueblo

Timon Parris, OL, Stony Brook

De’Mornay Pierson-El, WR, Nebraska

Cam Sims, WR, Alabama

Elijah Wellman, FB, WVU

Sean Welsh, G, Iowa