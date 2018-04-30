Here’s who our four area NFL teams have signed as undrafted free agents
While the big names may have gotten the call during the NFL Draft this weekend, now is the time teams find those diamonds in the rough.
After the draft, teams immediately reach out to a number of college players who didn’t get drafted to sign them as undrafted free agents.
These players are brought into NFL mini camps and sometimes even Training Camps if they are found to be able to play.
A number of undrafted free agents actually turn out to be impact players.
For example, Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time sack leader, LB James Harrison, was an undrafted free agent signing.
Last season, undrafted RB Corey Clement ended up playing a big role on a Philadelphia Eagles team that won the Super Bowl. Clement even scored a key touchdown during that game.
With that in mind, here’s the list of undrafted free agents our four area teams have signed:
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Jaelon Acklin, WR, Western Illinois
Chris Board, S, North Dakota State
James Crawford, OLB, Illinois
Randin Crecelius, OL, Portland State
Devron Davis, CB, UTSA
Gus Edwards, RB, Rutgers
Alvin Jones, LB, UTEP
Christian LaCouture, DT, LSU
Du’Vonta Lampkin, DT, Oklahoma
Andre Levrone, WR, Virginia
Mason McKenrick, LB, John Carroll
Trent Sieg, LS, Colorado State
Alex Thompson, C, Monmouth
Kaare Vedvik, K/P, Marshall
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
Ray Bolden, WR, Stony Brook
Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State
Asantay Brown, DB, Western Michigan
Aaron Evans, OL, UCF
Danny Ezechukwu, LB, Purdue
Jordon Gandy, WR, Murray State
Bruce Hector, DT, South Florida
Anthony Mahoungou, WR, Purdue
Ryan Neal, S, Southern Illinois
Joe Ostman, EDGE, CMU
Ian Park, OG, Slippery Rock
Jeremy Reaves, S, South Alabama
Stephen Roberts, S, Auburn
Brandon Silvers, QB, Troy
Chandon Sullivan, CB, GSU
Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma
Toby Weathersby, OT, LSU
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, LB, Toledo
Parker Cothren, DT, Penn State
Jarvion Franklin, RB, Western Michigan
Greg Gilmore, DT, LSU
Quadree Henderson, WR, Pittsburgh
Trey Johnson, CB, Villanova
Pharoah McKever, TE, North Carolina State
Patrick Morris, C, TCU
Ikenna Nwokeji, OL, Elon
Chris Schleuger, G, UAB
Jamar Summers, CB, UConn
Matthew Thomas, LB, Florida State
Kendal Vickers, DE, Tennessee
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Mackenro Alexander, CB, Iowa State
Quin Blanding, S, UVA
Martez Carter, RB, Grambling
Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana
Davon Durant, DL, Marshall
Shay Fields, WR, Colorado
Jerod Fernandez, LB, NC State
Matt Flanagan, TE, Pitt
Micah Holder, WR, SDSU
Danny Johnson, CB, Southern
Ty McCulley, OL, CSU Pueblo
Timon Parris, OL, Stony Brook
De’Mornay Pierson-El, WR, Nebraska
Cam Sims, WR, Alabama
Elijah Wellman, FB, WVU
Sean Welsh, G, Iowa