Lancaster Police arrest man accused of pistol-whipping victim in Saturday morning incident

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police arrested a man accused of pistol-whipping another man Saturday morning on the 500 block of Howard Avenue.

Police say Dewayne Eugene Bailey, 35, assaulted the victim shortly after 6 a.m.

The victim, who was bleeding from a wound on the side of his head when officers arrived, told police that Bailey struck him with a black Glock pistol. Bailey was still inside the residence with an unknown woman, the victim said.

Police attempted to make contact with Bailey at the front door, but Bailey and the woman exited from a rear door and climbed a fence to an adjoining property, police say. They were detained there by other officers.

The woman, later identified as Mia Brady, had an active criminal warrant from the Northwest Regional Police Department, and was turned over to their custody, police say.

The victim identified Bailey as the man who struck him with the pistol, police say.

Police then searched the apartment Bailey and Brady had fled from and found a Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun, drug packaging materials, a black backpack, and ammunition. After obtaining a search warrant for the backpack, police discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana, ammunition and an additional magazine for the Glock 23, a Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and paperwork belonging to Dewayne Bailey.

The Glock had been reported stolen by the Darby Borough Police Department in Delaware County, police say.

Bailey was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of persons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.