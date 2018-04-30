× Members of Big 33 team help announce Eagles’ sixth round pick in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA– Some members of the Big 33 team were in the spotlight once again this past weekend.

The team helped announce the Philadelphia Eagles’ sixth round pick on Saturday, while stationed atop an Eagles’ World Championship bus.

Former Eagles’ WR Jason Avant introduced offensive tackle, Adam Klein, who announced TCU offensive lineman Matt Pryor as Philadelphia’s selection.

While they didn’t speak, Manheim Township coach, Mark Evans and QB Luke Emge could be seen on screen during the announcement.