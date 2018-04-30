Milder Monday with a breeze, but turning even warmer by midweek

BREEZY, BUT MILDER MONDAY: It’s a chilly start across the region with a breeze, but conditions start to turn around for the start the week. Skies are mostly clear to begin Monday, but some added clouds are possible to the north and northeast of Harrisburg. Temperatures begin in the 30s to lower 40s. A lingering breeze adds the extra chill, and it makes wind chills feel like the 30s. Plenty of sunshine in expected through the morning, and the clouds to the north and northeast clear by the afternoon. Winds are still breezy, with gusts as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Skies remain clear through the night, and winds slowly relax. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

HUGE TEMP BOOST: The pattern turns much warmer for the middle of the week. Drastic warming starts immediately on Tuesday after another chilly start. There’s plenty of sunshine, and it helps boost temperatures into the middle to upper 70s. There’s a warm southwest breeze, and that breeze continues into Wednesday. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. As the pattern breaks down toward the end of the week, shower and thunderstorm chances creep into the forecast. A couple are possible Thursday afternoon, but this does not keep temperatures out of the 80s. Friday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, perhaps the evening too. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend isn’t as warm, but it still looks to bring above average temperatures and sunshine. Temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Some cooler air tries to sneak in for Sunday. This drops temperatures a bit lower in the 70s. Skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There’s a very tiny chance for a shower, but for now it looks like we end up dry.

Have a great Monday!