× Northbound ramp from I-83 to Exit 50 in Dauphin Co. to close for 3 days

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The northbound ramp from Interstate 83 to Exit 50 — used to access Route 22 (Jonestown Road) — will be closed starting at around midnight Wednesday, May 2 until midnight Saturday, May 5, according to a release from PennDOT.

Motorists on northbound I-83 headed to Route 22 will be directed by a signed detour by way of northbound I-83 to northbound Interstate 81, on to Mountain Road at I-81 Exit 72, and then south to Route 22, the release states. An alternative for motorists on northbound I-83 may be to opt for Exit 48 at Union Deposit Road — prior to reaching Exit 50 — and make their way to Route 22.

The ramp closure is necessary so that tie-ins between northbound I-83 and the new off-ramp, and between the new off-ramp and Route 22, can be safely built, the release adds.

The new off-ramp from northbound I-83 to Route 22 will open to traffic late Saturday night, meaning the existing ramp along Shoops Cemetery will close. Motorists headed to westbound Route 22, however, will continue using the detour which directs them onto eastbound Route 22 to the jughandle turn at Colonial Road and then onto westbound Route 22. The detour for eastbound Route 22 traffic headed to northbound I-83 will also continue. These traffic movement will not be restored until later this year.