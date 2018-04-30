× Orioles expected to activate OF/DH Mark Trumbo from DL on Tuesday

BALTIMORE– The Orioles are expected to welcome a big bat back to their lineup on Tuesday.

The team is expected to activate 1B/DH Mark Trumbo from the Disabled List, according to reports.

Trumbo, 32, has yet to play so far in 2018 after being sidelined with a quadriceps strain in Spring Training.

In 2017, Trumbo tied a career low by hitting .234, but also added 23 HR’s and 65 RBI’s in 146 games.

He is expected to see time as the designated hitter, in right field, and as the right-handed compliment at first base to 1B Chris Davis.