Philadelphia 76ers to face off with Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Semifinals

PHILADELPHIA– Tonight begins the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Boston Celtics.

Tip off is set for 8 p.m. on Monday in Boston’s TD Garden, which will be the host of Games 1 & 2.

The teams will return to Philadelphia on Saturday for Game 3 at 5:00 p.m., with the Wells Fargo Center serving as host to Games 3 & 4.

The Celtics are coming off a Game 7 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, in which G Terry Rozier and C Al Horford each scored 26 points to help Boston move on to the second round.

On the other hand, the Sixers have been getting some rest after finishing their first round series against the Miami Heat in five games, and last taking the floor on Tuesday, April 24.

The Celtics went 3-1 against the Sixers during the regular season, with the team’s last match up being held in January.

Since then, both teams have changed, with Celtics’ G Kyrie Irving being ruled out for the season and the Sixers adding G Marco Belinelli and F Ersan Ilyasova since the team’s last faced each other.