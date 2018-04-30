× Phillies place SS J.P. Crawford on DL with forearm injury

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies have placed SS J.P. Crawford on the 10-Day Disabled List with a forearm strain.

Crawford, 23, is in his first full season and is off to a rough start, hitting .188 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI’s over 64 at-bats in 21 games.

However, more recently Crawford has struggled on the defensive side of the ball where he is typically more solid.

So far in 2018, Crawford has made 5 throwing errors, leading some to blame the right arm injury.

To replace Crawford, the team has brought up IF Jesmuel Valentin from AAA.

Valentin will make his Major League debut upon his first entrance into action.

Phillies’ manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that IF/OF Scott Kingery will see most of the time at shortstop while Crawford is on the shelf.