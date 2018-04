× Pirates place reliever Enny Romero on 10-Day Disabled List

PITTSBURGH– A Pirates’ reliever has been shut down with a shoulder issue.

The team has placed left-handed reliever Enny Romero on the 10-Day Disabled List with a left shoulder impingement.

Romero, 27, came to the Pirates via waivers from the Washington Nationals earlier this season.

In four games with his new team, Romero has a 4.50 ERA in 4 innings over two games.

Now, he will miss time.