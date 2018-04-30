× Police hope newly released video will help identify potential witness to 2009 Lancaster homicide

LANCASTER — Lancaster City Police released a new video containing a composite sketch and surveillance footage of a potential witness to a 2009 homicide will help lead to an arrest in the case.

On August 11, 2009, Hector Ortiz-Fuentes was found dead on the first block of North Plum Street, police say. Fuentes had been shot and killed by an unknown assailant.

The video released by police shows a composite sketch of a man they said may have witnessed the murder. From information provided at the time of the incident, the man is described as a Hispanic male, 19-21 years old, standing 5-9 or 5-10, with a slim build, brown eyes, short black hair, a medium/olive complexion, “shiny” skin, rounded “golf ball”-like cheeks, and a thin neck. He was described as wearing a black, boxy-style cap, a black or charcoal-colored, long-sleeved sweater with a light-colored stripe on the cuffs.

The potential witness was seen in the area of the homicide, but has not yet been identified, police say. Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying him, so that they can determine if he had seen or heard anything related to the homicide.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the sketch is asked to call Det. Sgt. Kurt Miller at (717) 735-3347 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using a cell phone. Text LANCS plus the message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.