Police investigating series of assaults of delivery drivers in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a series of assaults of delivery drivers in Harrisburg.

According to police, there have been three robberies of delivery drivers since April 9.

In each of the cases, an unknown person places an order with the restaurant using what was later determined to be a false phone number.

When the delivery driver arrives at the address, the driver is then assaulted and robbed by a group of juvenile men as soon as he steps out of the vehicle.

The vehicles in the cases have described the suspects as a group of 3-5 juvenile black men who are wearing all black clothing and black masks.

The robberies have occurred between 10 p.m. to midnight on different days of the week and at different locations of the city. Each of the robberies has also involved a different restaurant.

If you have any relevant information, you’re asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

In the meantime, Harrisburg Police are suggesting the following tips for restaurants that offer delivery:

For orders placed after 9 p.m., call back the number given with the order to confirm that it is legitimate.

When delivering in a neighborhood that is not well-lit, take care to drive through to ensure that there is no one hiding.

Before exiting the vehicle, make sure that it appears that someone is awake and present at the delivery address (i.e. lights are on).