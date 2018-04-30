× Police: Lancaster Good Samaritan has car stolen by homeless woman

LANCASTER — A homeless woman was arrested Saturday night after stealing the car of a Good Samaritan who had given her a ride earlier in the evening, according to Lancaster police.

Diamond Mix, 21, was charged after she and the victim were involved in a confrontation outside the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station on 39 W. Chestnut Street at 9:16 p.m., police say.

According to police, an officer was driving toward the station prior to the start of his work shift when he observed the victim’s gray Nissan Sentra parked outside the front of the station. The officer saw a woman, later identified as the victim, banging on the driver’s side window. The vehicle’s occupant, later identified as Mix, quickly drove away as the victim ran toward the station, yelling for help, police say.

Believing that the Nissan may have been involved in suspicious activity, the officer followed in his personal vehicle while making contact with the police station by mobile phone, police say. The officer was informed that the owner of the vehicle was the victim and was reporting it had been stolen. The officer continued to keep the vehicle in his view until other police were able to catch up to it at the intersection of N. Plum and E. King Streets, according to police.

Mix was taken into custody after police stopped the vehicle, which was driven back to the station.

The victim told police she saw Mix walking along Route 30 in York County earlier in the evening. She agreed to give Mix a ride to a homeless shelter or a hotel in the Lancaster area, police say. The victim allowed Mix to use her cell phone to call and check for availability at either location, but Mix was unable to get into a shelter, police say. Mix then asked the victim to drive her to a hotel along Route 222, but the victim did not want to drive that far, she told police.

When Mix demanded to be taken there and refused to return the victim’s phone, the victim drove to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station. She then took her phone from Mix and returned it to her purse, police say.

Mix allegedly refused to leave the vehicle, according to police, and grabbed the victim’s purse. While struggling for possession of the purse, the victim’s car keys fell out of the purse.

Mix then allegedly retrieved the keys, switched to the driver’s seat, and drove away.

Police filed a criminal complaint against Mix, charging her with one count of robbery of a motor vehicle. She was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.