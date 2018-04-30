× Police seek owner of cows found wandering Sunday in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Are you missing some cows?

If you are, Derry Township Police would like to speak to you.

Police in the township are trying to find the owners of seven young beef cows that were found wandering Sunday morning in the area of Homestead Road and Bachmanville Road.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of these animals is asked to contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202, so the livestock can be returned.