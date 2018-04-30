× Police seeking tips on hit-and-run pedestrian accident that occurred last month in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County — Elizabethtown Borough Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred last month at Market and High Streets.

The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. on March 28, police say. Officers responded to the scene for the report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Police found a seriously injured male victim lying on the ground. The victim had suffered broken bones, multiple lacerations, and a head injury, police say.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, according to police. The vehicle is believed to be a two-door, hatchback-style, orange or red sedan of unknown make and model. The vehicle will have suffered severe front-end damage, as well as damage to the windshield, police say.

The vehicle was last seen driving west on West High Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Elizabethtown Police at (717) 367-6540 ext. 261 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

Tipsters can also anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using a cell phone. Text LANCS plus the message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.