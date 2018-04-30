× Raptors take final two games of series to end Wizards’ season

WASHINGTON– The off season has begun for the Washington Wizards.

After battling back to even the series at 2-2 with the Toronto Raptors last week, the Wizards lost the final two games by 10 points each to lose the first round series.

In Game Five on April 25, the teams returned to Toronto where G DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 32 points.

C Jonas Valančiūnas added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors were able to close out the game in the fourth quarter.

On April 27, the teams traveled back to Washington, where the Wizards had to win to force a Game 7 and save the team’s season.

Wizards’ G Bradley Beal led all scorers with 32 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Raptors had four players score in double figures to defeat Washington by a score of 102-92.

The series victory has set up a series between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, who won a Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.