Sky-Vu Drive-In Theatre to have Avengers: Infinity War on its screen

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- It was an impressive weekend under the stars in Gratz Borough, Dauphin County for superhero fanatics. Fans of the Avengers series visited the Sky-Vu Drive-In Theatre to watch the first showings of the new Avengers: Infinity War.

The latest Marvel Studios’ film dominated the box office, bringing in an estimated $630 million worldwide.

Sky-Vu is was built in 1948 and is one of the last 338 drive-ins still operating in the United States.

FOX43’s Lynda Weed was at the Drive-In this morning to experience movie watching from behind the wheel.