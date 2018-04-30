× The Long’s Park Summer Music Series opens its 56th season in June; Here’s the full schedule

LANCASTER — One of Lancaster County’s best summertime traditions, the Long’s Park Summer Music Series announced the lineup for its 56th season over the weekend.

The lineup was first reported by LancasterOnline.

This year’s schedule features 13 acts performing on Sunday nights, from June 3 to August 26. There are also three Saturday evening performances featuring local artists.

All concerts are free of charge. The performances begin each week at 7:30 p.m.

The Long’s Park Summer Music Series is presented by the Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation. The shows are made possible by funds raised during the Long’s Park Art Festival.

For more information on the series, visit longspark.org.

Here is this year’s lineup:

Sunday Night Concerts

June 3, Honey Island Swamp Band

The New Orleans-based band brings a bit of bayou stomp to its Americana music.

June 10, Samantha Fish

Lancaster music fans might remember the blues and soul music performer from her red-hot set on the main stage of this year’s Lancaster Roots and Blues Festival in March. The capacity crowd that filled the Lancaster Convention Center certainly does.

June 17, Allegro

A night of classical music presented by Lancaster’s Allegro Orchestra, this year’s performance is centered on the theme “Music of the Night,” and will feature pieces from Mozart, Handel, and other giants of the genre.

June 24, Bill Kirchen

Known to his fans as “The Titan of the Telecaster,” Bill Kirchen will bring some rockabilly music to the Long’s Park stage.

July 1, Patriotic Concert featuring the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own”

A Lancaster County Independence Day tradition, the patriotic concert and fireworks display draws an estimated 25,000 people to Long’s Park every year. Once again, the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” returns to the stage for a patriotic performance that will feature cannons provided by the National Guard to accompany “The 1812 Overture,” the show’s traditional grand finale.

The fireworks are presented by Schaefer Pyrotechnics.

July 8, Lords of 52nd Street

The backing band for Billy Joel when he recorded his albums “Turnstiles” (1976), “The Stranger” (1977), “52nd Street” (1978), and “The Nylon Curtain” (1982), the band, consisting of saxophonist Richie Cannata, drummer Liberty DeVitto and guitarist Russell Javors will play some of the Piano Man’s greatest hits.

July 15, Birds of Chicago

Husband-and-wife duo JT Nero and Allison Russell describe their music as “secular gospel.”

July 22, Lawrence

Siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, ages 23 and 20, respectively, cite Stevie Wonder, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse and Ben Folds as influences.

July 29, Curtis Harding

Harding combines gospel, blues, and psychedelic music into a style all its own.

Aug. 5, Afro-Cuban All Stars

The multi-generational orchestra blends all varieties of Cuban music in a night that should have everyone dancing. Many of the orchestra’s members were part of or associated with the Buena Vista Social Club.

Aug. 12, Old Blind Dogs

The Long’s Park Summer Music Series features a Celtic lineup once a year, and this year’s performers give Scottish roots music a modern twist.

Aug. 19, Black Violin

Violinist Kev Marcus and viola player Kev B are classically trained musicians, and they combine that background with hip-hop beats to create a unique sound.

Aug. 26, The Ed Palermo Big Band

This 18-piece band performs its own arrangements of music from Frank Zappa and Todd Rundgren.

Saturday Night Music

June 16, Mama Tried

The Lancaster-based party band performs a wide variety of styles, from Motown to country to classic rock.

July 21, Maxwell Project

A 10-piece horn band based in Columbia, Maxwell Project will bring a little funk to Long’s Park.

Aug. 18, Stu Huggens & the Susquehanna River Band

A longtime part of Lancaster’s music scene, Huggens and the Susquehanna River Band will put their spin on southern rock.