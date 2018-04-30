U.S. Olympian Summer Britcher honored by the York Revolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Two-time U.S. Olympian Summer Britcher was honored at the York Revolution baseball game on Sunday at PeoplesBank Park.

Britcher, a native of Glen Rock, York County, competed in the Women's Luge in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The 24-year old Susquehannock High School graduate finished 19th in Women's singles.

She was honored during a pre-game ceremony. She addressed the crowd, threw out the first pitch and signed autographs.

"I've been kind of traveling around a lot since the Olympics, so to just take the time and be able to come out here, say thank you to everyone who supported me, and I don't know enjoy a baseball game it's really exciting," Britcher said.

Britcher also told FOX43 that competing against her older brothers is what fueled her success growing up. She hopes for more personal and team success in her sport in the future.

"Luge in America is moving in a positive direction, I mean every year we are doing better than the previous year. Chris Masser getting the Silver medal this year was huge for us; I hope that I put out a good image for us. I hope that I show young girls and boys like, hey you can be involved in something just because you are not from an area that has a luge track doesn't mean you be involved in it and make it work," Britcher added.

She also said it was great to see Elizabeth McKissick from Lower Dauphin High School on the USA Developmental Team at Lake Placid this winter.

Proudly wearing USA on her back, Summer took time to talk to every fan as she was honored by the Revs on Sunday.