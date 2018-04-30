× Van’s Foods recalls Gluten Free Waffles due to incorrect packaging

Van’s Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of approximately 1,584 cases of Van’s Gluten Free Waffles that were incorrectly packaged and could potentially contain products with gluten and undeclared milk, the company announced Monday.

The waffles, with a lot code date of #A640234710–WL2 Best by August 22, 2018 and a UPC code 8994730206, were distributed to food retailers in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The recall is issued because a limited number of the wrong packaging was used during production of the waffles, and some could contain gluten and undeclared milk in spite of the gluten-free packaging. People who have an allergy or severe sensibility to milk or gluten could have serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the products.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions associated with any of the effected products.

Consumers who have purchased these products or have questions are requested to contact Van’s Consumer Relations department at 1-866-886-8456 for additional information and/or reimbursement.