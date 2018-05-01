× Air Canada adds fourth daily flight from Harrisburg International Airport to Toronto

MIDDLETOWN — Air Canada added a fourth daily flight between Harrisburg International Airport and Toronto’s Pearson Airport, the airline announced in a press release Tuesday.

“We are grateful for Air Canada’s growing commitment to central Pennsylvania as over the past two years, Air Canada has doubled from two, to now four, daily departures from Harrisburg International Airport to its global hub in Toronto,” said Timothy Edwards, Executive Director. “As more passengers continue to use the service, more flights will be earned in the future. “

Air Canada has provided Toronto service from Harrisburg for more than 20 years. In 2017, more than 16,000 passengers flew Air Canada from HIA—up from 8,400 in 2010.

Toronto is fast becoming an appealing connecting hub for international travelers because U.S. Customs and Border Protection provides convenient pre-clearance services to travelers to and from the United States in accordance with U.S. immigration and customs laws.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development reports 55 percent of PA’s International Exports are to Canada—ranking number one ahead of Mexico, China, and the United Kingdom. HIA research shows more than 200 companies have flown from the airport to a Canadian destination over the past three years as many central PA companies have Canadian headquarters in the Toronto region.

In addition to more access to Toronto, the added flight provides more connection opportunities to 20-plus Canadian destinations and to European and Asian cities like London, Rome, Munich, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Shanghai.