× Coatesville man facing first degree murder charges for 2015 homicide

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Coatesville man is facing first degree murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing two people in 2015.

Alan Carter, 24, has been arrested and remanded to Chester County Prison on murder and other related charges.

Carter allegedly shot Clayton Woodward and Terrance Craig-White on October 17, 2015.

The shooting occurred because Carter allegedly believed that Woodward had stolen cocaine and money from his residence while armed, and allegedly tied up and threatened Carter’s family.

Carter allegedly responded by waiting until Woodward, Craig-White and another victim were parked in Woodward’s minivan in front of his residence in the first block of Nichols Avenue in Valley Township.

Carter allegedly drove up to the vehicle in a 2010 Nissan Rogue SUV and opened fire with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Woodward and Craig-White were both hit multiple times and were declared dead at the scene.

The third victim was in the backseat of the van and survived the incident unscathed.

Over the past three years, Chester County detectives put together a case, after finding the SUV abandoned in Southwest Philadelphia, linking it to Carter, and speaking to witnesses.

Carter had also allegedly “bragged” or admitted to committing the shooting to multiple witnesses.

District Attorney Hogan said, “Whether a case is a few months old or a few yeas old, Chester County law enforcement never gives up.”