Crash closes Route 30 in both directions in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A crash on Route 30 between Church Street and Kinzer Road has closed all lanes in both directions near Kinzers in Lancaster County, according to PennDOT’s traffic information website.

At least four people were injured and taken to the hospital as trauma patients, according to LancasterOnline.

Crash on US 30 both directions between Church St and Kinzer Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) May 1, 2018

All lanes blocked – US 30 between Church St and Kinzer Rd. — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) May 1, 2018

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. Two people were trapped in a vehicle, according to LancasterOnline.

