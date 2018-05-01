× Daily fantasy sports latest gaming expansion in PA

HARRISBURG — Participation in daily fantasy sports is now legal in Pennsylvania.

So, Pennsylvanians who are at least 18 years of age can participate in fantasy sports contests, such as Fanduel and DraftKings.

The PA Gaming Control Board (PGCB) said Tuesday that oversight began Saturday, April 28.

Each operator, six in total, will be taxed 15% on its revenue — the entry fees from players who have registered. The money will be going into the state’s general fund, the PGCB adds.

“Pennsylvania residents that enter Fantasy Sports Contests can know that they are participating in a fair playing environment and assured that each licensed operator meets standards set out in the law and regulated by the Gaming Control Board,” PGCB Executive Director Kevin O’Toole says.

The full list of fantasy sports operators can be seen below: