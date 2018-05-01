× DOJ charges 11 possible caravan members with illegally entering the US

The Department of Justice on Monday filed complaints against 11 individuals believed to be members of the Central American migrant caravan, accusing them of illegally entering the United States.

After a month-long journey by bus, train and on foot, about 100 migrants arrived at the San Ysidro port of entry on the US-Mexico border on Sunday evening, preparing to claim asylum. Twenty to 30 migrants spent Sunday night in front of the turnstiles leading to the US side of the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. An organizer of the caravan said they would remain at the immigration processing center until “every last one is admitted into the United States.”

Eight migrants from the caravan were being processed by US officials, the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras and two observers said Monday night.

Two Salvadorans, six Hondurans, two Guatemalans and a Mexican national face charges, according to federal complaints. They are currently in custody.

The 11 face a misdemeanor charge for allegedly entering the US illegally. One individual, who is alleged to have entered the country after he was previously deported, also faces a felony charge, according to the complaint.

Many of those charged were spotted Friday by border patrol agents in an area known as Goat Canyon, about 4 miles to the west of the San Ysidro port of entry, on the US side of the border, according to the probable cause statements.

Some were apprehended on Sunday, authorities said.

“When respect for the rule of law diminishes, so too does our ability to protect our great nation, its borders, and its citizens,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a news release. “The United States will not stand by as our immigration laws are ignored and our nation’s safety is jeopardized.”