Eagles exercise WR Nelson Agholor’s fifth-year option

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a reception for a 10-yard gain during the game against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have exercised WR Nelson Agholor‘s fifth-year option.
Agholor, 24, is entering his fourth year in the league, meaning that the Eagles have him under contract for the next two seasons.
Last year, Agholor broke out in a big way, catching 62 balls for 768 yards and 8 TD’s.
Now, the team has locked down their slot receiver until at least 2020.