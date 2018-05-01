× Eagles exercise WR Nelson Agholor’s fifth-year option

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles have exercised WR Nelson Agholor‘s fifth-year option.

Agholor, 24, is entering his fourth year in the league, meaning that the Eagles have him under contract for the next two seasons.

Last year, Agholor broke out in a big way, catching 62 balls for 768 yards and 8 TD’s.

Now, the team has locked down their slot receiver until at least 2020.