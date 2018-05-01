× Fort Indiantown Gap announces it will conduct live-fire training exercises through the month of May

LEBANON COUNTY — Fort Indiantown Gap announced it will hold live-fire training exercises throughout the month of May.

The training exercises will include mortar fire on May 3-6 and May 18-20, artillery fire on May 4-5 and May 17-19, and demolitions on May 12-13.

Due to an expected increase in noise levels in the area of the base during the training exercises, Fort Indiantown Gap is notifying the public as a courtesy.

There is no cause for alarm, according to the announcement.

Fort Indiantown Gap is the only live-fire military training facility in the state. It serves as headquarters for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Pennsylvania National Guard, and offers more than 17,000 acres and 140 training areas for year-round training.