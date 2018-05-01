× North Middleton Voters will go through check in process this year

Carlisle, Pa. – Voters in North Middleton Township can expect a new check-in process this year. Due to the recent redistricting, residents will vote in two different congressional districts. This change does not impact the location of polling places; no voting locations will be moved.

To ensure voters receive the correct ballot, an additional verification has been added to the check-in process when voters arrive at their polling location.

“We’ve never had a situation where a congressional district was split within a precinct,” said Bethany Salzarulo, director of Cumberland County Elections and Voter Registration. “We’ve added additional steps to ensure the residents of North Middleton are voting in the correct congressional district. We’re asking our voters to be patient with the voting process this year as we make this transition. We also encourage voters with more flexible schedules, to avoid the peak voting times before and directly after work.”

The change will impact residents who vote at the North Middleton Fire Co. #1, 310 N. Middleton Rd., Carlisle, and North Middleton Fire Co. #2, 2061 Spring Rd., Carlisle.

Voters with any questions about their polling location or the new process should contact the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections at (717) 240-6385.

Cumberland County’s Bureau of Elections maintains voter registrations, conducts County elections, prepares official ballots and trains Election Day polling staff. The office is committed to providing clear and transparent voter services to the people of Cumberland County. More details on Cumberland County elections can be found at www.ccpa.net/bureauofelections.

SOURCE: Cumberland County