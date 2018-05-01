× One arrested, one at large after fatal shooting in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– One man has been arrested while another is at large after shooting and killing a 15-year-old during a drug deal.

Brian Corsey and Robert McCoy are facing murder, robbery, and conspiracy charges among other related offenses.

On December 27, 2017, McCoy and Corsey arranged to buy marijuana from the victim, Jayson Ortiz-Cameron, and another victim at a Dunkin’ Donuts store in Phoenixville.

However, McCoy and Corsey had actually planned to rob the two victims.

After the duo and another unknown man drove to the store, they circled the parking lot to make sure they were not under surveillance.

McCoy and Corsey, who had a gun with him, made contact with Ortiz-Cameron and the other victim at the rear of the parking lot.

After some “back-and-forth”, Corsey was alone with Ortiz-Cameron near the parked car.

Then, McCoy allegedly grabbed the other victim, not allowing him near Corsey and Ortiz-Cameron when Corsey pulled a gun and shot the teen in the head.

Corsey, McCoy and the unknown man immediately fled, while Ortiz-Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.

McCoy has been arrested and committed to Chester County Prison, while Corsey, the shooter, is still at-large and wanted.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Phoenixville Detective Nick Natale at 610-933-1180 or Chester County Detective Joe Walton at 610-344-6866.

Phoenixville Police Chief Tom Sjostrom said, “The senseless murder of a 15-year-old boy was the result of a petty drug deal gone awry. It is a tragedy that reinforces the dangers of all illegal drug use in our community.”