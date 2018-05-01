× Paul Manafort asks judge to throw out 1 charge

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has asked a Virginia federal judge to throw out one of the 18 charges he faces there — arguing that it’s past the statute of limitations.

The charge Manafort is taking issue with is an allegation that he failed to register a foreign bank account from 2011 with Treasury Department authorities.

Manafort says prosecutors would have had to charge him by June 29, 2017, with the crime. Instead, they indicted him in February.

Manafort is also charged with failing to file foreign bank accounts in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and with several other crimes related to his foreign lobbying work and banking, but he hasn’t yet contested those. He has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges he faces in Virginia and DC federal courts.

Manafort’s indictments came as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any potential ties between the Kremlin and Trump campaign associates.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.

Manafort has a deadline of midnight to file other requests with the Virginia court related to his criminal case.