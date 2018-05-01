× Phillies place reliever Victor Arano on 10-Day DL

PHILADELPHIA– A key member of the Phillies’ bullpen has been placed on the Disabled List.

Rookie reliever P Victor Arano has been placed on the 10-Day Disabled List with a shoulder strain.

Arano, 23, has appeared in 10 games and pitched 12 innings with a .75 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

While appearing in lower leverage situations to begin the season, Arano had gained manager Gabe Kapler’s trust and has even finished three games this season.

Now, he will be recovering for at least the next week and a half.