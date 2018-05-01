× Police arrest several suspects in “Operation Ratchet Fire” in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested several suspects involved in a six-month investigation.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. on May 1, York City Police in conjunction with federal, county, and local partners arrested several suspects involved in a six-month investigation with ATF called “Operation Ratchet Fire.”

The purpose of the operation was gun and drug interdiction.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday morning to release more details.