× Police: Men shot in York City Tuesday are in stable condition

YORK — UPDATE: York City Police said Wednesday that the two men, 41 and 43 years of age, are in stable condition at York Hospital.

Previous: Two adult males were taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a shooting in York City, according to York County dispatch.

Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Princess Street just after 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line:

1. Enter number 847-411

2. Start message with – yorktips

3. Text your message.