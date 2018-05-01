× Redskins release two defensive lineman

WASHINGTON– After picking a defensive lineman in the first round of last week’s NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins have released two of their rotational players.

The team announced that it has released lineman Terrell McClain and A.J. Francis.

McClain, 29, appeared in 12 games for the Redskins in 2017, totaling two sacks, 19 tackles and recovering a fumble.

Francis, 27, got his first action since 2015 with the Redskins, appearing in 6 games. Francis totaled 18 tackles in 2017.

Now, both men are free agents.